Thursday, August 17, 2023
Kim Kardashian's appearance altered after trip to surgeon's office

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Kim Kardashian was recently snapped heading toward a well-known plastic surgeon's office wearing a black hoodie. Kim has always denied cosmetic procedures, and she has only admitted to having Botox.

An expert has now analyzed the changes in Kim's appearance before and after visiting the surgeon's (Dr. Jason Diamond) office.

In an interview with the Mirror, renowned plastic surgery expert Dr. Riccardo Frati said, "Kim looks fresh and smooth since her appointment."

Dr. Frati added, "Kim now has a defined jawline and well-balanced eyebrows."

He continued, Looking at Kim's most recent Instagram posts, her face now appears to be fresh, smooth, and balanced."

He further explained that all the above-mentioned results can be obtained with non-surgical procedures using non-surgical devices, such as radio frequency and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).

Dr. Frati said that several machines are available on the market that are used for rejuvenating and tightening skin, aiming for a fresh and natural look.

In addition to denying undergoing any cosmetic procedures, Kim has also stressed that she never had filler in her face. 

