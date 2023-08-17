 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splits amid cheating accusations

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Britney Spears, the American singer, has reportedly split from her husband, Sam Asghari, following cheating accusations. The couple stayed together for seven years.

Britney first met the 29-year-old model, Sam Asghari, during her music video for Slumber Party in 2016, and since then they have stayed together. The pair tied the knot in a glamorous, star-studded ceremony last year (2022).

According to Metro, some reports have now surfaced claiming that Britney and Sam have decided to go their separate ways, following a string of arguments regarding accusations of cheating and the dancer moving out.

TMZ reports a source claiming, "Sam confronted the mom-of-two last week following the claims that she had been unfaithful."

The insider added that, following the string of arguments, Sam, who believed in the accusations that the 41-year-old Britney had cheated on him, moved out of their house and is now living somewhere else separately. The specifics of the accusations remain undisclosed.

The insider claimed that Sam would file for divorce soon.

Britney and Sam have remained tight-lipped and haven't yet addressed the matter.

The divorce reports come as a shock as the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June 2023, with Sam marking the special occasion via an Instagram post. 

The post featured their birthday rings alongside a message that read, "Happy 1 year to me and my better half." 

