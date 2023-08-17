Inside Britney Spears troubles: From mental health problems to Sam Asghari divorce

File Footage

Britney Spears has had the most troublesome life ever since she rose to fame. While she peaked in the world of music, her mental health suffered and she was put under conservatorship in 2008.



The Hold Me Closer singer broke free of the legal binding in 2021 after suffering for 13 years and saw a ray of hope in her partner Sam Asghari for a happy life.

The two tied the knot in an intimate but lavish star-studded California wedding in June 2022. However, soon after singer’s fans started spotting clues that she is still mentally ill.

Many speculated that she is being physically abused by her husband, while others alluded that she is being kept in a mental health facility because of her repeated and bizarre Instagram videos.

Spears’ estranged sons Sean and Jayden, she shares with her ex-Kevin Federline, said that they would only reconcile with the artist if she seeks mental health care.

Sam Asghari plans medical intervention for mentally sick wife Britney Spears

A report published by TMZ earlier this year claimed that people close to Spears along with her husband have planned a medical intervention for her.

"I'm afraid she's gonna die,” a source alleged to the outlet while revealing that people around Spears “have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior.”

The Toxic singer was reported to be taking medications that "hype her up," alleging that she's been "flying off the handle" while noting that she is refusing to take meds to stabilize her.

The outlet claimed that Spears manager rented a house in Los Angeles where the intervention was to take place in presence of Asghari, an interventionist and doctors.

However, slamming the reports, Spears wrote, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.”

Britney Spears’ fans speculate singer is being kept in mental health facility

After Spears kept sharing her old video on her Instagram account showing her pacing back and forth in short outfits with bizarre dance moves, her fans’ speculated that something was wrong with her.

Her fans believed the singer was being kept under a mental health facility and a doppelganger of her being used for the social media posting along with some of her old posts.



Britney Spears' toxic marriage to Sam Asghari exposed

In May 2023, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom was released, revealing that the pop star and Asghari are facing trouble in their marriage.

According to the film, things have gotten so bad between the two that Spears was pushed to the point of getting physical with the model.

It further revealed that there have been several screaming matches, with security being forced to intervene at multiple points.



Asghari was reportedly never at their shared home anymore, choosing to spend his time elsewhere.

Britney Spears’ estranged sons move to Hawaii without saying her goodbye

Spears received a major blow last month when it was revealed that her boys, Sean and Jayden, are moving to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline.

It was reported that despite K-Fed encouragement, Spears’ sons had no intention to talk to her or meet her before leaving California.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari part ways after 14-year marriage

On Wednesday, it was reported by several media outlets that Spears and Asghari are parting ways with one source alleging that the singer was unfaithful to her husband.

Confirming reports of their separation, Asghari officially filed for divorce from Spears 14 years after tying the knot, citing, “irreconcilable differences.”

In the filed divorce documents, Asghari mentioned their date of separation as July 28 while asking the Toxic hitmaker to pay for spousal support and his attorney's fees.