Sam Asghari ‘planned’ Britney Spears divorce ‘all along’ with a baby?

Sam Asghari has also sparked a massive amount of backlash after he got accused of planning his divorce from Britney Spears, by securing a baby in the process.

Fan Reactions to Sam Asghari’s Divorce Demands:

Ever since news of the divorce broke, fans have started to defend Spears in a massive show of support.

One fan even went as far as to accuse Asghari of ‘planning the entire thing’ in the first place on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the fan in question, “He got her pregnant, but she had a miscarriage .. Seems he tried to secure a baby before the divorce.. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline gets child support due to having sole legal & physical custody of their boys and Brit has visitation rights. Seems Sam was tryna do the same?”

Other fans on the other hand started looking for the silver lining and said, “It’s not going to go well for him they have no kids! And he won’t get the money he’s looking for”.





Sam Asghari’s Demands from Britney Spears amid Divorce:

The overall list of all the things Sam Asghari has demanded from his impending divorce negotiations so far has just been laid bare.

The news has been brought to light has part of a report by TMZ and according to their findings, Asghari is asking for spousal support, as well as attorney fees from the singer.

However, he is leaving everything open ended because "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

Everything Sam Asghari Can Take from Britney Spears Amid Divorce Negotiations?

All these claims have come forward despite the duo having signed an iron clad prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding day.

But it is still very unlikely that Asghari will make a dent in Spears’ fortune because he is entitled to “$1 million per every two years”, but has a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to Us Weekly.

Furthermore, Asghari has also since waved any claims to Spears’ music collection, and his name is also not listed in in the deed to the couple’s Thousand Oaks, California.

For those unversed, the property is worth around $11.8 million and was bought predominately from Britney’s personal fortune.

He has also signed to put the house in to a limited liability company or LLC.

Everything Britney Spears Earned After Marriage to Sam Asghari?

Since marrying Sam Asghari, Britney has earned over $15 million as part of her publishing deal with Simon & Schuster.

She also also released two singles, new version of Tiny Dancer with Elton John, as well as Mind Your Business with will.i.am.

She also has an underlying rights agreement signed with jukebox music Once Upon a One More Time for income on ticket sales.

How Did Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Meet?

The duo met on the set of the 2016 music video titled Slumber Party, and have been together for over seven years.

Rumors of their divorce began circulating online once Asghari allegedly confronted Spears on cheating allegations, this led to a fight between the two.