Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Miami property fetches $15 million in sale

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have successfully sold their property in Florida's sunny state.

The 34-year-old member of the Jonas Brothers and the 27-year-old actress renowned for her role in Game of Thrones have now parted ways with their Miami mansion, a real estate venture they undertook in 2021. The sale of the property has culminated in an impressive $15 million transaction.

Upon acquiring the residence at a price of $11 million, the celebrity couple took the initiative to collaborate with interior designer Sarah Ivory, who played an instrumental role in reimagining the 10,414-square-foot space into a realm that resonated with their unique sensibilities.

According to David Pullman from ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who acted on behalf of the buyer of this celebrity dwelling, "The home has an incredible Cali-meets-Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist."

"It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city, it was a perfect fit," she added.

Situated within the confines of the gated community of Bay Point in Miami, the house enjoys a property boundary that extends to the serene Sabal Lake. This lavish residence boasts 30-foot-high ceilings that adorn its primary living spaces. Upon entry, the grand foyer envelops inhabitants in walls of natural stone adorned with verdant jungle plants, creating a captivating ambiance akin to a tropical sanctuary.

The central living area also showcases the impressive stone treatments, accompanied by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and a dual-sided fireplace, which amplifies the openness and airiness of the already expansive room.

For the fortunate new owner, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom dwelling offers abundant spaces for personal enjoyment and social gatherings. An exclusive 94-foot dock extends a direct invitation to the ocean, while alternative spots like the property's pool, jacuzzi, and a dedicated kiddie pool offer a refreshing retreat from the Florida heat.

Furthermore, the residence is thoughtfully equipped with a spacious chef's kitchen indoors, complemented by an outdoor kitchen setup. The inclusion of a billiards room and a double-sided bar provides a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces.

The couple initially introduced their Florida residence to the market in November 2022, with an asking price of nearly $17 million. The listing was temporarily removed in March 2023, only to be reinstated a month later at a revised price of $15.5 million. Ultimately, the property concluded its journey with a closing price of $15 million.