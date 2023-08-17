Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former member of the K-pop group Loona, Chuu has come out victorious in her battle against her old agency, BlockBerry Creative. The 12th division of the Seoul Northern District Court Civil Settlement ruled in her favour on August 17.

She filed a lawsuit in December 2022 against the company to enforce the invalidity of her exclusive contract due to the collapse of trust as well as unfair profit settlement. Although the court had originally referred the case to mediation, the two parties were unable to reach any agreement.

In November of 2022, BlockBerry announced Chuu’s removal from Loona as they cited “violent language and misuse of power” towards their staff as the primary reason. Chuu then spoke out and strongly refuted the claims.

“As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement.”

She then signed on with a new agency named ATRP in April 2023 and has since then continued on with her promotional activities without much pause.