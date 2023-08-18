 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Kanye West leaves Bianca Censori with ‘puzzling’ financial control

Friday, August 18, 2023

Kanye West has appointed his wife Bianca Censori with a special power of attorney over his private financial matters.

This comes just two months after the duo had an unofficial ceremony in Beverly Hills.

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Sun.

According to their findings, this was influenced by Bianca’s takeover after Kanye got ‘canceled’ for his anti-Semitic remarks.

The tweets he shared about the Jewish community wound up costing him “$2billion in a day” after brands like Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas immediately parted ways.

Even the Yeezy clothing line is fighting a number of lawsuits, shared by former associates.

With all of this, a source admits Kanye decided to grant his wife ‘special’ power of attorney.

This is vastly different from a general power of attorney which offers the decision maker, unlimited power over any and all financial matters.

The special power of attorney limits the areas of decision making, and has clearly laid-out circumstances to work within.

Kanye West’s Latest Financial Moves:

The singer has made a number of financial moves since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

From buying a house closer to L.A under the LLC, Spruce Blue Trust for $4.5million, which was well above asking price, to his unofficial marriage proceedings.

An insider recently stepped forward to explain their motives for this decision and explained that the couple’s connection is “deeper than surface level,” because they “consider themselves a married couple” already.

This same insider also admitted, “Bianca and Ye are a hit duo. The connection is beyond dressing up and walking around barefoot, they complement each other in every way.”

“Everyone around them feels their bond is only getting stronger, and Bianca is patient and caring and can handle his big personality.”

