Kodiak Cakes partners with Zac Efron for launch of 'Keep It Wild' campaign

Kodiak Cakes, the renowned health food brand, has joined forces with actor Zac Efron to unveil their innovative "Keep It Wild" campaign.

In collaboration with the conservation land trust Vital Ground Foundation, this initiative seeks to foster awareness and knowledge among consumers about the essential role of land conservation and bear preservation.

The ultimate goal is to ensure a robust ecosystem and offer future generations the opportunity to revel in the outdoors, as outlined in a press release from Kodiak Cakes.

Last year, Efron conveyed his admiration for Kodiak Cakes to Forbes saying, "Kodiak Cakes is an incredible company that offers comfort food made with good ingredients.”

Kodiak Cakes partners with Zac Efron for launch of 'Keep It Wild' campaign

“The fact that they’ve made a lot of efforts in wellness, wildlife conservation, and sustainability connects with me. It feels like food with a purpose,” he added.

In a significant move in June 2022, he assumed the role of chief brand officer at Kodiak Cakes and openly endorsed the brand's whole grain, high-protein products, which seamlessly integrate into his fitness regimen and overall health routine.

Reflecting on his lifestyle, Efron emphasized his dedication to staying active and experiencing the great outdoors. He expressed, "If I'm not in front of the camera, or if I'm not on set, I’m usually traveling and finding solace in nature. That's where Kodiak fits well.”

Efron and Kodiak Cakes collaborated on a series of engaging and informative videos designed to inspire a deeper understanding of the significance of preserving grizzly bear habitats and fostering healthy ecosystems.

Efron lauded the partnership for its authenticity, stating, "One of the coolest things about our partnership is I’m not just lending my name to the brand; they’re actually giving me the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and collaborate on everything from new products to ideas like branded apparel.”

Cory Bayers, Chief Marketing Officer at Kodiak, elaborated on the partnership's motivation, revealing that they sought an authentic way to underscore the importance of land conservation and bear preservation. Bayers stated, "Bringing together ... incredible brands that align with our values in such a great way, allows us to give back to organizations like the Vital Ground Foundation, that are doing such incredible work for the environment."

In an effort to support their cause, Kodiak also partnered with Alaska bear guide and artist Brooke Bartleson to design an exclusive collection of "Keep It Wild" prints, products, and apparel available for purchase online.

The launch of the "Keep It Wild" collection signifies Kodiak's inaugural collaboration with other brands, including Slowtide towels, Igloo coolers with koozies, and baseball tees.

Proceeds from the collection's sales are generously matched dollar-for-dollar by Kodiak and directly contributed to the Vital Ground Foundation. These funds will play a pivotal role in the foundation's tireless efforts to conserve wildlife, with a specific focus on safeguarding the North American grizzly bear population and other vulnerable species.