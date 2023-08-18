 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons
Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons 

On Thursday, Drake took to social media to showcase his latest lighthearted hairstyle, sparking comparisons to characters from animated shows.

The 36-year-old rapper from Canada shared snapshots on his Instagram Stories, revealing his hair styled into side buns held together by vibrant bubblegum pink hairpins.

Known for his emotive music and recently gifting a fan a lavish $35,000 Hermes bag, Drake was seen sporting a blue T-shirt and jeans while seated on gym bleachers, his hair neatly parted down the center.

The fresh look prompted an interesting observation on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a post playfully paralleled the rapper's appearance with that of a renowned Disney character. The post humorously featured Drake seated next to basketball luminary Kevin Durant, both sharing a jovial moment.

Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons
Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons 

The caption humorously read: 'Drake to Barber: let me get the Minnie Mouse,' followed by a lighthearted addition: 'Barber: Say no more.'

Another post inquired about Drake's resemblance to a cartoon character, eliciting reactions from the online community. One user noted, "Drake is just begging to be a meme atp."

A different post playfully linked the hairstyle to potential socio-economic motivations, suggesting, "Mega rich people always gotta have some kind of absurd thing going on with their look. They're daring you to laugh at them because they want you to know your opinion don't mean s***. Trump's got his hair and his orange fake tan, and now Drake's got this." 

Another online comment drew attention to Drake's demeanor, focusing on his smile alongside the distinct hairstyle. The caption humorously said, "KD just told Drake he's gonna buy him a pony for his birthday." 

Earlier that same Thursday, the artist behind "Hotline Bling" sported a short afro hairstyle as he left The Birds nightclub in West Hollywood during the early hours of the morning.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari really ‘tried’ to save Britney Spears marriage: ‘He’s a nice guy’

Sam Asghari really ‘tried’ to save Britney Spears marriage: ‘He’s a nice guy’
Prince William shares first post after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

Prince William shares first post after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer
Taylor Swift rebuilds bond with gal pal Karlie Kloss: ‘They’re closer than ever’

Taylor Swift rebuilds bond with gal pal Karlie Kloss: ‘They’re closer than ever’
Meghan Markle tackling her acting comeback after failing at ‘royal life’ video

Meghan Markle tackling her acting comeback after failing at ‘royal life’
Sam Asghari spied on Britney Spears by ‘secretly recording’ her?

Sam Asghari spied on Britney Spears by ‘secretly recording’ her?
Prince Harry receives sweet advice amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry receives sweet advice amid rift with royal family
Lizzo's present dance troupe lauds her amidst sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo's present dance troupe lauds her amidst sexual harassment allegations
Kate Middleton latest outing without Prince William sparks reactions

Kate Middleton latest outing without Prince William sparks reactions
Prince Harry talks about ‘family’ in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus' trailer

Prince Harry talks about ‘family’ in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus' trailer
Pink demonstrates support for Britney Spears amid divorce proceedings

Pink demonstrates support for Britney Spears amid divorce proceedings
Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award

Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award
Sarah Hyland dazzles her followers with captivating Love Island USA teaser

Sarah Hyland dazzles her followers with captivating Love Island USA teaser