Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons

On Thursday, Drake took to social media to showcase his latest lighthearted hairstyle, sparking comparisons to characters from animated shows.

The 36-year-old rapper from Canada shared snapshots on his Instagram Stories, revealing his hair styled into side buns held together by vibrant bubblegum pink hairpins.

Known for his emotive music and recently gifting a fan a lavish $35,000 Hermes bag, Drake was seen sporting a blue T-shirt and jeans while seated on gym bleachers, his hair neatly parted down the center.

The fresh look prompted an interesting observation on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a post playfully paralleled the rapper's appearance with that of a renowned Disney character. The post humorously featured Drake seated next to basketball luminary Kevin Durant, both sharing a jovial moment.

Drake unveils playful cartoon-like hairstyle, prompting online comparisons

The caption humorously read: 'Drake to Barber: let me get the Minnie Mouse,' followed by a lighthearted addition: 'Barber: Say no more.'

Another post inquired about Drake's resemblance to a cartoon character, eliciting reactions from the online community. One user noted, "Drake is just begging to be a meme atp."

A different post playfully linked the hairstyle to potential socio-economic motivations, suggesting, "Mega rich people always gotta have some kind of absurd thing going on with their look. They're daring you to laugh at them because they want you to know your opinion don't mean s***. Trump's got his hair and his orange fake tan, and now Drake's got this."

Another online comment drew attention to Drake's demeanor, focusing on his smile alongside the distinct hairstyle. The caption humorously said, "KD just told Drake he's gonna buy him a pony for his birthday."

Earlier that same Thursday, the artist behind "Hotline Bling" sported a short afro hairstyle as he left The Birds nightclub in West Hollywood during the early hours of the morning.