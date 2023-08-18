New Prince Andrew documentary spells trouble for royal family 

 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023

A new documentary on Prince Andrew, the disgraced brother of King Charles, will premier on Monday on A&E.

Commenting on the documentary titled "Secrets of Prince Andrew", Yahoo Entertainment editor Suzy Byrne wrote the Duke of York remains hopeful that he'll one day resume his royal duties.

The documentary examines Andrew's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the sex scandal involving him and Virginia Giuffre, and his controversial BBC interview.

Byrne wrote, "The two-part special also looks at the bigger picture of the Duke of York's life as the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II, the touted eligible bachelor ("Randy Andy"), the war hero and the missteps under his ever-shifting position within the family as "spare" to now-King Charles."

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment executive producer James Goldston said, "I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family. However unlikely that may seem."

It's yet to be known how the documentary would affect the British royal family, which has struggled  to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over the sex scandal.

The Duke of York later reached an out-of-court deal with Virginia Giuffre who said she was sexually assaulted by Andrew when she was young.

