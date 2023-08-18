 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Irina Shayk sets temperatures soaring in new tennis-themed shoot

Friday, August 18, 2023

Irina Shayk is currently dating NFL star Tom Brady
Irina Shayk turned up the heat on the tennis court on Wednesday, captivating her Instagram followers with a series of sexy snapshots.

The model showcased her stunning figure in a sheer yellow ensemble, adding to the buzz surrounding her blossoming romance with Tom Brady.

“Summer … (sun emoji)” the 37-year-old model captioned her carousel of photos.

In the photos, Shayk, who was initially linked to the former NFL star following a sleepover at his residence in July, looked stunning in a yellow-and-white patterned bodysuit accompanied by a sheer miniskirt. 

Striking poses on the tennis court, she exuded confidence and gave Gisele Bündchen, Brady's former catwalk model wife, a run for her money.

To complete her bold workout ensemble, Shayk accessorized with thigh-high, open-toed black boots and a studded black shoulder bag. In one snapshot, she bent over to showcase her booty, while in another, she squatted down while cradling tennis balls.

One of the pictures captured the catwalk star pouting, holding a tennis ball between her cheek and shoulder, displaying her playful side. Shayk shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

Julia Fox took to the comments leaving heart eyes emojis on the post.

Model Natasha Poonawalla commented a heart emoji, while a fan quipped, “@tombrady is a lucky man.”

“Ready for my tennis lessons (fire emojis)” another user joked.

Regarding her relationship with Brady, Shayk was observed making a direct approach towards the quarterback during the wedding of billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad in July. 

Initially, sources denied their involvement, but it appears that Shayk's efforts were ultimately successful.

“This is something new and at the moment it’s totally casual,” a source revealed to Page Six following their July sleepover.

