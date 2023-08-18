Actor Chris Peluso dies at 40, cause of death remains unknown

Actor Chris Peluso has died at the age of 40, according to the local media.

The Broadway actor was known for his work in Mamma Mia and Wicked.

According to reports, the actor died on August 15. Cause of his death still remains unknown.

Playbill reported that the actor's "sudden passing" came one year after he "stepped away from theatre work to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder.

Peluso first gained attention in the theater world as an understudy covering the Balladeer in the 2004 revival of Assassins, Louis and Nicolas in Elton John's Lestat, and three leading male roles in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

The University of Michigan, Peluso's alma mater, paid tribute to him on social media Wednesday. "The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso," the musical theater department's interim chair, Linda Goodrich, wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family."

