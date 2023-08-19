Charlie Puth releases alluring single 'Lipstick' as teaser for upcoming album

Get ready for a musical treat as Charlie Puth makes a captivating return with his latest enticing anthem.

The renowned pop singer-songwriter, now 31 years old, has unveiled "Lipstick," the lead track from his highly anticipated fourth studio album under Atlantic Records.

In this alluring new song, Puth passionately desires a new romantic interest, specifically their kissable lips, and hopes for a deep commitment from them.

As the lyrics unfold, he smoothly serenades, "“Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body / Just to show these bitches that you’re mine," showcasing his signature vocal style.

Produced in collaboration with Happy Perez and Pop Wansel, the song weaves a tapestry of elements reminiscent of nostalgic, sultry slow jams, adding to its allure.

Complementing the music, Puth has also unveiled a visually captivating video that mirrors the steamy essence of the song. Against a backdrop of elegant golden lighting, the artist known for hits like "Marvin Gaye" reclines in a chair, his bare torso illuminated — a visual representation of his longing for the presence of his beloved.

A press release has teased that Puth's fourth album is on its way and fans can look forward to its release soon.



The unveiling of "Lipstick" follows Puth's recent collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay on the track "That's Not How This Works," which made its debut in March. This introspective single delves into the complexities of an ex-partner seeking reconciliation after a tumultuous breakup.

The corresponding music video stars Charlie Puth and fellow pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, adding a visual layer to the poignant lyrics.

Notably, last year, the Grammy-nominated artist released his third album, CHARLIE, distributed by Atlantic Records. The album boasted chart-topping tracks like "Left and Right," a successful joint effort with BTS's Jungkook.