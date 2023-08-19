Sam Asghari’s reason Britney Spears divorce leaked: ‘Bore it all alone'

Sam Asghari’s motive behind Britney Spears divorce leaked: ‘Bore it all alone'

Singer Britney Spears allegedly ‘plunged’ her estranged husband Sam Asghari into baring the brunt of her ‘lowest’ moments and ‘made’ him break up.

Insights into everything that went down, behind the scenes, has been presented by an inside source close to the couple.

Everything has been brought to light during the insider’s interview with The US Sun.

According to their findings and claims, Sam only decided to walk away from the relationship after he noticed Britney’s behavior becoming ‘more volatile’ and ‘erratic’ with each passing day.

Not to mention, she would allegedly “rant and shout” on a near constant basis” with “ridiculous demands” from her staff.

Reportedly, “Her behaviour has become concerning and everyone is worried about her.”

“She has been acting increasingly erratic and is in a vulnerable state” and for the longest time, “Sam was bearing the brunt and it proved too much.”

“It's all plunged to a new low and is sad to see,” the insider also went on to note while addressing the couple’s split.

This admission has come shortly after the singer addressed her split from Sam Asghari in an Instagram post.

The post in question reads, “In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

Before concluding the admission, Britney also added, “I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”