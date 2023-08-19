 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari’s reason Britney Spears divorce leaked: ‘Bore it all alone'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Sam Asghari’s motive behind Britney Spears divorce leaked: ‘Bore it all alone
Sam Asghari’s motive behind Britney Spears divorce leaked: ‘Bore it all alone'

Singer Britney Spears allegedly ‘plunged’ her estranged husband Sam Asghari into baring the brunt of her ‘lowest’ moments and ‘made’ him break up.

Insights into everything that went down, behind the scenes, has been presented by an inside source close to the couple.

Everything has been brought to light during the insider’s interview with The US Sun.

According to their findings and claims, Sam only decided to walk away from the relationship after he noticed Britney’s behavior becoming ‘more volatile’ and ‘erratic’ with each passing day.

Not to mention, she would allegedly “rant and shout” on a near constant basis” with “ridiculous demands” from her staff.

Reportedly, “Her behaviour has become concerning and everyone is worried about her.”

“She has been acting increasingly erratic and is in a vulnerable state” and for the longest time, “Sam was bearing the brunt and it proved too much.”

“It's all plunged to a new low and is sad to see,” the insider also went on to note while addressing the couple’s split.

This admission has come shortly after the singer addressed her split from Sam Asghari in an Instagram post.

The post in question reads, “In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

Before concluding the admission, Britney also added, “I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’

Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’
‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning video

‘Blue Beetle’ rakes $9.8m on opening day after $3.3m preview earning

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Lizzo shrugs off lawsuit backlash with a new video on Insta

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot

Pamela Anderson stuns in businesswear for new photoshoot
Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?

Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari looked unhappy in last vacation photos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari looked unhappy in last vacation photos

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute
Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy
Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit

Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit
Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos

Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos
Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’ video

Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’