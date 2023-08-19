Tom Cruise's religious life faces yet another crisis: report

Tom Cruise is an avid follower of Scientology. Still, a new report suggests that he might be drifting away as he had not been to the secretive religion headquarters in East Grinstead, UK, for three years despite living in the country.



For his latest Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the megastar was based in the country over recent years. However, the observers suggested they did not spot him jetting off to one of the most popular UK bases of the religion.

However, the Daily Mail report pointed out Scientology has another branch in Central London, where the 61-year-old could be attending.

But, the reports of the New York native having a ‘religious crisis’ was not new.

Tom Cruise was introduced to the Church by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986.

In 2021, rumour mill churned that the superstar might be mulling quitting the Church after years of being the front face of the religion.

Previously, Cruise was seen nipping down via helicopter to the said HQ, bought by religion’s father, L. Ron Hubbard, in 1959.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globes winner actively backed the religion's progress and even campaigned to recognize the religion in Europe.

Founded by the Nebraska native, Scientology is a self-help religion whose beliefs and practices are shrouded in secrecy and open to controversies.



It is pertinent to mention here that the UK Church of Scientology member force is relatively small.

According to the 2021 census, the ranks of the British chapter had less than 2,000 people.