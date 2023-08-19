 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Kate Middleton's sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wanted to reach out to her brother-in-law Prince Harry amid his feud with the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Amid reports of late-night phone calls between Kate and Harry, royal expert and historian Tessa Dunlop told OK! that how the Princess of Wales was "realising that she can afford to be generous in terms of reaching out" and would want to "deal with" the ongoing rift.

She further said Prince William’s sweetheart did have ‘very secure upbringing, a very secure place in the Royal Family.'

Kate Middleton probably was only self-consciously realising that she can afford to be generous in terms of reaching out to Prince Harry.

“I think she would want to reach out", the royal expert added.

The royal commentator’s remarks came days after reports Kate Middleton has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between  Harry and the royal family.

The Closer, citing a source, had reported Kate Middleton has been in contact with Prince Harry to tell him to ‘keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.’

Kate Middleton also made ‘late-night phone’ calls to Prince Harry to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.

