Will Prince George follow example of Princess Leonor of Spain?

Royal expert Richard Eden has expressed hope that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will follow the example of Princess Leonor, the future Queen of Spain.



Taking to Twitter, the royal expert reposted the photos of Princess Leonor from military school for the first time as she embarks upon three years of training, and tweeted “I hope Prince George will follow the example of Princess Leonor, the future queen of Spain, and train in the military when the time comes.”

He further said, “Today was her first day of training #royal.”

Princess Leonor, 17 is the heir to the Spanish throne, and must complete the three years military training in line with tradition as she follows the path of her father, King Felipe.

Eden tweeted this amid reports Prince George, who is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William, could break centuries old royal tradition as the future monarch likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming king, a royal expert and historian had claimed.