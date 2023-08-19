Seventeen’s Joshua breaks silence after dating allegations

Seventeen’s Joshua breaks his silence after dating allegations

Joshua from the K-pop group Seventeen has broken his silence on Weverse for the first time since becoming the target of dating allegations. The idol has been receiving hate from a loud group of fans who are upset over the possibility of him dating someone.

Ever since rumours began circulating about him and model Cho Mi Young being together, he has been quiet on all social media sites, including Weverse. However, he recently broke his silence to show his support for his bandmates Seungkwan and S.Coups.

Seungkwan took to Weverse to share an update on how he has been doing during his hiatus to which Joshua responded saying: “Waiting for you, Kwan-ah. I love you.”

S.Coups, who has torn his ACL and will have to undergo surgery for the injury, also came to Weverse to reassure his fans and promise that he would take care of himself. Joshua responded to his post, writing: “Come back healthy, Coups-yah. And eat a lot of yummy stuff while you’re recovering.”

To counter the hate the idol has been receiving, netizens have been taking to social media to defend him with one person writing: “Not a fan of him but I know how his fans are feeling right now seeing all that hate directed at him just because he's dating (something even those knetz are probably doing too). Don't worry just couple of days and people will move on. Social media isn't real. People who pretend to hate you, are the first to smile at you in public.”