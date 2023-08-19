 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Seventeen’s Joshua breaks silence after dating allegations

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Seventeen’s Joshua breaks his silence after dating allegations
Seventeen’s Joshua breaks his silence after dating allegations

Joshua from the K-pop group Seventeen has broken his silence on Weverse for the first time since becoming the target of dating allegations. The idol has been receiving hate from a loud group of fans who are upset over the possibility of him dating someone.

Ever since rumours began circulating about him and model Cho Mi Young being together, he has been quiet on all social media sites, including Weverse. However, he recently broke his silence to show his support for his bandmates Seungkwan and S.Coups.

Seungkwan took to Weverse to share an update on how he has been doing during his hiatus to which Joshua responded saying: “Waiting for you, Kwan-ah. I love you.”

S.Coups, who has torn his ACL and will have to undergo surgery for the injury, also came to Weverse to reassure his fans and promise that he would take care of himself. Joshua responded to his post, writing: “Come back healthy, Coups-yah. And eat a lot of yummy stuff while you’re recovering.”

To counter the hate the idol has been receiving, netizens have been taking to social media to defend him with one person writing: “Not a fan of him but I know how his fans are feeling right now seeing all that hate directed at him just because he's dating (something even those knetz are probably doing too). Don't worry just couple of days and people will move on. Social media isn't real. People who pretend to hate you, are the first to smile at you in public.”

More From Entertainment:

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard
King Charles just has to keep Buckingham Palace from ‘burning to the ground’?

King Charles just has to keep Buckingham Palace from ‘burning to the ground’?
Momoland’s Jane denies dating allegations with Seventeen’s Joshua

Momoland’s Jane denies dating allegations with Seventeen’s Joshua
Jessie J shares body-positive message as she shows-off post-partum body

Jessie J shares body-positive message as she shows-off post-partum body
Prince Harry’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ but ‘not anymore’

Prince Harry’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ but ‘not anymore’
Sam Asghari left Britney Spears alone for ‘months’ as marriage spiraled

Sam Asghari left Britney Spears alone for ‘months’ as marriage spiraled

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast
Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who video

Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who
Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’

Meghan Markle’s ‘audio absurdity’ branded ‘pure gobbledygook’
Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

Raquel Leviss unfollows Tom Sandoval after new explosive interview

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin issues apology for using problematic language
Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party

Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro’s birthday party