Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Christopher Walken makes rare public appearance at Robert DeNiro's birthday party

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

The Outlaws star Christopher Walken was seen with his wife Georgianne
 'The Outlaws' star Christopher Walken was seen with his wife Georgianne

Renowned Hollywood actor Christopher Walken made a rare public appearance at a lavish 80th birthday celebration for Robert DeNiro in New York. 

The star-studded event took place at the upscale restaurant Locanda Verde. Christopher, known for his role in the popular film Pulp Fiction, was seen exiting the party in the company of his wife, Georgianne, aged 79. 

Upon leaving, he was immediately surrounded by numerous fans seeking autographs. Despite the crowd, Christopher remained cheerful and willingly accommodated the autograph hunters, while security personnel attempted to manage the situation.

The esteemed film icon, who shared the screen with DeNiro in the acclaimed 1978 movie The Deer Hunter, appeared to be in good health. He was dressed in a navy jacket and trousers, complemented by a pair of New Balance trainers. 

One of Christopher's recent endeavors involved working with Stephen Merchant on the BBC One series called The Outlaws, which was filmed in Bristol during the pandemic. Merchant, who formed a close friendship with Christopher, disclosed last year that the actor has an aversion to technology.

He said about the legendary star: "He has a landline phone and he has a fax, but there's no cell phone or iPads or things like that - so whether he's seen the show I don't know."

In spite of his aversion to technology and likely never having utilized Zoom, Merchant recounted his experience of trying to convince Christopher to join the cast during his trip to America, likening it to an "in-person Zoom conversation." 

According to Merchant, Christopher would frequently pause to gather his thoughts before resuming his speech, giving the impression that he was constantly "buffering."

