John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shared the throwback videos before he celebrated his 60th birthday on 19 August 2023

John Stamos is indulging in nostalgia as he reminisces about the past. The actor recently posted a collection of video clips and photographs showcasing his cherished birthday moments on Instagram.

“Looking back on some of my favorite birthday memories over the years. Tomorrow is 60…” Stamos wrote in his caption.

In one throwback video, Tom Hanks can be seen getting up to sing him happy birthday at a party indoors. “There’s not a lot of words that rhyme with Stamos!” the actor belted out as the group laughed.

“I’m trying to think of words that rhyme with Stamos…,” Hanks said as he clapped and pointed at Stamos, who sat in a nearby chair. “There you go!” he said, finishing his song as he sat down.

During his 50th birthday celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles back in 2013, John Stamos' late friend and former Full House co-star, Bob Saget, delivered a poignant speech. In a separate video clip, Saget can be seen expressing his emotions and heartfelt sentiments towards Stamos.

“John, I really love you a lot, and I’m really happy that I’ve been celebrating your birthday for a month already,” Saget — who died in January 2022 — joked. “Oh my god, but you deserve so much happiness, and you are so full of love, and you are such a great person, and the talent and the looks — everybody resents.”

“But you know you’re just a heart, and I love you very, very much,” the late star added, before he and Stamos hugged.

Late actor Don Rickles was also seen at the same party in another video, where he gave a heartfelt tribute to Stamos, “[John] always sits around with me and we talk about love and marriage, and all that jazz.”

“I try to be a friend as well as a second father, so to speak. But I tell you, God has given this man a great deal of dignity, a great deal of love, and a style that God can never take from him. He puts his arms around you, and you know it's love,” Rickles continued of the actor.

In another nostalgic snapshot, Stamos can be seen standing beside a birthday cake adorned with his own face during his 40th birthday festivities. Additionally, in a lighthearted picture, the actor is captured in a much younger state, sitting alongside Emilio Estevez, who mischievously sticks his tongue out at him.

Stamos also shared more recent photographs of his birthday celebrations with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and their five-year-old son Billy. The images showcase the family enjoying a relaxing time together on a beach.