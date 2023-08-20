Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande has surprised her fans by announcing that she will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, on August 30, 2023. She also posted a special announcement that drove her fans wild.



Ariana has announced that she will be re-releasing a deluxe version of Yours Truly along with a lot of new content.

The hitmaker has announced weeklong celebrations filled with merch drops, behind-the-scenes videos of the album's recording, interviews, and live performances, marking the 10th anniversary of her debut album.

Ariana took to Instagram to announce the week-long celebration plans by posting a teaser video on August 19, 2023. The video clip posted by the singer teased the new version of her album, Yours Truly, to be released on August 25, 2023.

It also featured never-before-seen videos from the album's recording days and hinted at different live performances.

Her fans flooded the comment section of her post, expressing their excitement. One fan wrote, "The way there are already tears in my eyes, oh, we’re going to be a MESS." Another wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!!" A third one said, "Oh, this is going to be magical…"

Earlier, she shared photos from her orchestral performance of her songs, including Baby I and Day Dreamin, and captioned her post, "almost ten".



On September 1, 2023, Ariana will release a documentary named Yours Truly and Forever based on her album.



Her debut album, originally released on August 30, 2023, consists of her collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller, and Nathan Skyes. The songs on the album were recorded over a three-year period.