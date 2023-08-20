Adele opens up about struggle with caffeine withdrawal

Adele, an acclaimed British songwriter, has stunned fans by revealing that she has faced serious caffeine withdrawal symptoms, including shakes and migraines.



Talking to the audience in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old singer admitted to feeling like adrenaline and caffeine are the same thing, as she feels much better to be on stage after quitting coffee.

She added that quitting taking caffeine into her system felt harder than quitting smoking.

According to Dailymail, The Sun quoted the songstress telling her fans, "I decided this week to stop drinking coffee, and I have had a migraine all f***ing day."

Adele continued, "It felt like someone was drilling my head. My head was pounding, and I had a splitting headache for two days just because I was trying to cut off my caffeine addiction."

Adele was disgusted by the symptoms and confessed that it felt harder than when she wanted to stop drinking.

The singer vowed, to not give in now, revealing that she drank about 25 decafs in a bid to fool her brain into thinking that she injected coffee.

She concluded by reassuring the audience, "If you notice me experiencing shakes, there's no need to worry or be concerned. I'm addressing it with sugar, and it's bringing me a nice sense of relief."

In 2011, Adele successfully quit smoking to improve her health after losing her voice completely.