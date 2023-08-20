 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton forgives William's 'lover' Rose Hanbury: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Kate Middleton forgives Williams lover Rose Hanbury: report
Kate Middleton forgives William's 'lover' Rose Hanbury: report 

Kate Middleton has pardoned Rose Hanbury, the alleged lover of her husband Prince William, said a report published in abc.es.

The Princess of Wales recently enjoyed a music festival at the residence of Marquise of Cholmondeley.

Prince William allegedly dated the model and according to some English media reports Kate was aware of their relationship.

Rose was one of the princess's best friends before the affair made headlines.

Rose's husband David Cholmondeley is closely linked to the royal crown. 

According to the British media, the marquess had served as Lord High Chamberlain, a position that involves guiding the monarch at key moments in his reign and carrying the Crown on a cushion in his hands. He held this position from 1990 until September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died. Now his position is Lord-in-Waiting, a position similar to that of a lady-in-waiting for King Carlos III, which would bring Rose Hanbury closer to the Crown again.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the Princess of Wales visited Houghton Hall, located in Norfolk County, last weekend, to attend a dinner in the company of her friends, the Marchioness and her husband.  After dinner one of the guests suggested that Kate go to the festival.

According to reports,  there was no tension between Kate and Rose and both were very friendly during the concert. 

More From Entertainment:

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry's documentary video

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry's documentary

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos video

Kevin Costner and Christine come face-to-face amidst divorce chaos
Adele opens up about struggle with caffeine withdrawal video

Adele opens up about struggle with caffeine withdrawal
Prince Harry's BetterUp profile updated with new picture

Prince Harry's BetterUp profile updated with new picture

Paris Hilton claps back at critics during her performance at 'Tomorrowland' video

Paris Hilton claps back at critics during her performance at 'Tomorrowland'
King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory

King Charles to have Kate Middleton 'at heart' of restoring lost glory
Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Prince William sends 'wrong message' in video featuring Charlotte

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title
Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner video

Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner
Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him

Prince William's staunch supporters turn against him
Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion' video

Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion'
Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus video

Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus