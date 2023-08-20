Kate Middleton forgives William's 'lover' Rose Hanbury: report

Kate Middleton has pardoned Rose Hanbury, the alleged lover of her husband Prince William, said a report published in abc.es.

The Princess of Wales recently enjoyed a music festival at the residence of Marquise of Cholmondeley.

Prince William allegedly dated the model and according to some English media reports Kate was aware of their relationship.



Rose was one of the princess's best friends before the affair made headlines.

Rose's husband David Cholmondeley is closely linked to the royal crown.

According to the British media, the marquess had served as Lord High Chamberlain, a position that involves guiding the monarch at key moments in his reign and carrying the Crown on a cushion in his hands. He held this position from 1990 until September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died. Now his position is Lord-in-Waiting, a position similar to that of a lady-in-waiting for King Carlos III, which would bring Rose Hanbury closer to the Crown again.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the Princess of Wales visited Houghton Hall, located in Norfolk County, last weekend, to attend a dinner in the company of her friends, the Marchioness and her husband. After dinner one of the guests suggested that Kate go to the festival.

According to reports, there was no tension between Kate and Rose and both were very friendly during the concert.