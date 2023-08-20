Britney Spears appears visibly sad after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears appears in public shockingly sad after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears is reeling under the nasty split with her husband Sam Asghari, as the pop icon stepped out late-night to seemingly lighten up her mood.

The Womanizer hitmaker was spotted by the camera of the Daily Mail exiting a fast-food joint in California with her minimal dressing, expressing her inner sorrow.

With no smiles or chirpy energy and escorted by the security team, the Grammy winner sported a pink wool top over black shorts and sandals.

Earlier, the 41-year-old broke the silence on the wildly-discussed separation from the Iranian-born model with her usual homemade dance clip on Instagram.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because honestly that's nobody' business!!! But I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," the Mississippi native penned.

"In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!" she added.



Reportedly started dating in 2016, the pair tied the knot in 2022. But as the fitness trainer alleged in the divorce filing, ‘irreconcilable differences’ widened their gap. He also accused the pop star of physical altercations and cheating.

Meanwhile, the legal teams of the ex-couple have entered discussions for a smooth divorce as Spears and Asghari are no longer on talking terms, TMZ reports