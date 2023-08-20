 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Harry Styles ventures into bold fragrance line inspired by Goop's influence

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Harry Styles ventures into bold fragrance line inspired by Goop's influence

Harry Styles appears to be taking inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow as he prepares to introduce a unique line of fragrances, reportedly centered around a 'sex-themed' concept.

The 29-year-old singer is said to be developing these scents under his lifestyle brand, Pleasing, which draws parallels from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, known for its daring products such as the infamous vaginal candles.

According to details from The Mirror, the fragrances are set to bear names like Rivulets, Closeness, Bright, and Hot, with the intention of evoking the sensation of 'a delightful encounter with a stranger'. 

The description provided for Closeness encapsulates this sentiment with the words 'a whispered 'yes', skin pressed against skin'. Harry has brought on board Shaun Kearney, formerly a key designer at Gwyneth's Goop, to lead his brand as the CEO.

A source, speaking to the publication, emphasized the evident influence of Shaun on the fragrance descriptions, noting that their wording is indicative of his input. 

Upon announcing Shaun's appointment, Harry expressed his confidence in Shaun's by saying, "His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing."

In a previous instance, Pleasing launched the Pollinator collection in April, featuring nail polish and apparel inspired by the local wildlife in Harry's North London neighborhood. 

It's worth noting that Gwyneth Paltrow initiated her lifestyle brand in 2008, introducing a diverse range of products including unconventional items like Psychic vampire repellant spray and vaginal steamers.

