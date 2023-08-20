Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Prince William, who is the heir to British throne, is expected to honour his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie when he becomes king in future, a royal commentator believes.



According to a report by Daily Express, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters will not become working royals and appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony until Prince William takes over as King.

Royal expert and co-host of the Keeping Up With The Windsors podcast Rachael Andrews says, “When we saw the Coronation line up and saw how few people were on that balcony, it was like why are Beatrice and Eugenie not up there?

“They should be up there… [but] I can’t see it happening until William comes to the throne.”

Meanwhile, royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond has said there was much to admire about Beatrice and Eugenie, but on balance, “I think it is better that they do not become full-time working royals, but rather use their platforms in the way they are already doing."