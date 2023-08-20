Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron did not have a facelift. Now, the megastar is hitting out the naysayers who believed she tried to enhance her facial features.

In a chat with Allure, the Fast X star said, "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging."

"But people think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, '***** I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Sharing her thoughts on double standards between women and men aging, the Oscar-winning actress said, "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.

I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Theron also admitted that with growing age, it took longer to heal.

"The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s. More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow," she continued.

"Now, if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk. I can't sit down on the toilet. It's all those very real moments."

