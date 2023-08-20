 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Twice reveals how their makeup artists react when they gain weight

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Twice reveals how their makeup artists react when they gain weight
Twice reveals how their makeup artists react when they gain weight

Nayeon and Momo from the K-pop group Twice went on a live broadcast where they discussed what their makeup artists do when the members gain weight. The conversation started when Nayeon revealed that she had gained some weight.

Turning to her side, she claimed: “When my face is plump, you can see my cheeks behind me.”

However, Momo quickly reassured her that her rounded cheeks suit her because she has a longer face. “I think you look better with plump cheeks because your face is a bit long. It’s not wide but long.”

Nayeon responded, saying: “It looks long, but when I gain weight, it becomes wider.”

She then explained how she realizes that she has gained weight and that is when her makeup artist comes up to her and begins to contour her face heavily. “You know, most cameras are under the stage. If my face gets a bit wider, it looks like this. Our makeup artist then comes up to me and does a lot of contouring.”

She added: “Usually, they don’t do a lot of contouring on me, but when my face is plump, our makeup artist calls me. Then I think, ‘Oh, I’m screwed today.’”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West & Bianca Censori share matching traits: Read inside video

Kanye West & Bianca Censori share matching traits: Read inside

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth cheer for Spanish team at Women’s World Cup final

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth cheer for Spanish team at Women’s World Cup final

Meghan Markle’s love for the limelight leaked: ‘Will Prince Harry be in for all this?’

Meghan Markle’s love for the limelight leaked: ‘Will Prince Harry be in for all this?’
BTS’ Jungkook recommends THIS song to introduce people to K-pop

BTS’ Jungkook recommends THIS song to introduce people to K-pop
Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker? video

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker?
BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs
Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas
Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes
John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars

John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars
Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet