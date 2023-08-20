Twice reveals how their makeup artists react when they gain weight

Nayeon and Momo from the K-pop group Twice went on a live broadcast where they discussed what their makeup artists do when the members gain weight. The conversation started when Nayeon revealed that she had gained some weight.

Turning to her side, she claimed: “When my face is plump, you can see my cheeks behind me.”

However, Momo quickly reassured her that her rounded cheeks suit her because she has a longer face. “I think you look better with plump cheeks because your face is a bit long. It’s not wide but long.”

Nayeon responded, saying: “It looks long, but when I gain weight, it becomes wider.”

She then explained how she realizes that she has gained weight and that is when her makeup artist comes up to her and begins to contour her face heavily. “You know, most cameras are under the stage. If my face gets a bit wider, it looks like this. Our makeup artist then comes up to me and does a lot of contouring.”

She added: “Usually, they don’t do a lot of contouring on me, but when my face is plump, our makeup artist calls me. Then I think, ‘Oh, I’m screwed today.’”