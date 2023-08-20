 
BTS’ Jungkook recommends THIS song to introduce people to K-pop

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS recommends this song to introduce people to the genre of K-pop. The singer was asked what song he would play for new fans in an interview with Sirius XM.

“For people who have never heard of K-Pop, is there a song that you would like to play for them? Or, what is a song that you would select to introduce them to the genre of K-Pop?”

Jungkook selected one of BTS’ own songs which is Idol, one of the group’s most popular and successful tracks. The 2018 track bends the genre and includes elements of traditional Korean culture, folklore and style in its explosive music video.

For Jungkoo, Idol can display a “powerful vibe that can show, ‘this is what a Korean idol is!’”

During that interview, he went on to admit that he is heavily inspired by the music he listens to when it comes to working on solo and group music. He is known to frequently recommend songs to his fans during his Werverse lives and fans know to look forward to his karaoke episodes.

