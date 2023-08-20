John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars

John Stamos is being showered with loving wishes from wife and co-stars on 60th birthday

John Stamos marked his 60 birthday on Saturday with heartfelt birthday wishes from his wife, Caitlin McHugh and friends across the industry.

Stamos’ wife McHugh took to Instagram to commemorate his milestone of a birthday. The Vampire Diaries actress, 37, wrote, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments."

The actress also mentioned his memoir in her post: "I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October."

She ended the post with a sweet: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

McHugh wasn't the only one to extend birthday wishes to her husband. The actor was also honored with tributes from his co-stars from Full House and Fuller House, as well as his close friends.

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Stamos in Full House, commemorated their friendship by sharing a photo of the two playfully posing with plastic cups covering their ears for a selfie.

"My cups runneth over with love for you. Happy birthday. I love you @johnstamos," Coulier captioned the hilarious pic.

Josh Peck, known for his role in Fuller House, took to Instagram to express his fondness for Stamos while playfully teasing that they could now enjoy discounted outings together.

"John, you’re sweet as pie and exceptionally kind. You’re a great actor, a great husband, a great father and a truly great friend. You’re 60," Peck wrote in the caption of his post I can’t wait to go to the movies together, as your ticket will now be half price."

Additionally, Mike Love, a member of the band The Beach Boys and a close friend of Stamos who made several appearances on Full House, shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor on his 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday @johnstamos! We are celebrating you tonight in Interlochen, MI! We always miss you when you are not with us, but we carry you with us in our hearts wherever we go. Have a BITCHIN' 60th birthday celebration in Greece and we'll see you soon," the caption read. The singer also posted a slew of pictures of the two friends performing together.