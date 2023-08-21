 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff continue wedding festivities at star-studded after party

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley continued their wedding festivities with a glamorous after-party that attracted a whole lot of stars.

The 39-year-old music producer and the 28-year-old actress exchanged vows on Saturday in New Jersey, surrounded by loved ones, including Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, and notable guests such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, and Zoë Kravitz.

Following the ceremony and reception, the wedding party was captured on camera heading towards a nearby after-party, with Qualley and Antonoff waving happily to onlookers.

The bride transitioned from her white halter-neck wedding gown to a second dress—a chic white mid-length ensemble adorned with stylish puffed sleeves. However, she chose to keep her Mary Jane flats, which she had donned earlier in the day.

Antonoff maintained his classic black suit and tie, the same attire he had worn during the wedding ceremony, as he held his new wife's hand while transitioning to the next phase of their celebrations.

The joyful couple was joined at the subsequent venue by their celebrity guests, including Swift, who remained stylish in the same elegant blue lace dress she had worn for the ceremony.

Accompanying Swift was Cara Delevingne, who opted for a black low-cut top, black pants, and a sophisticated red lip.

Meanwhile, Kravitz was seen sharing laughter with Delevingne as they made their way to join the newlyweds.

Earlier in the day, Qualley and her husband were photographed holding hands after the ceremony. Qualley looked radiant in a simple white halter dress, complemented by matching flats and a stylish short bob hairstyle.

