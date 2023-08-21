 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wished to be 'destroyed' when Prince William broke 'promise'

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Prince Harry wished to be destroyed when Prince William broke promise

Prince Harry admits he was heartbroken after Prince William broke their key pact made as kids.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales promised one another to never turn towards each other through their offices, revealed Prince Harry on his Netflix docuseries titled 'Harry and Meghan.'

In the same clip, the Duke of Sussex insinuates that his elder brother got insecure after Meghan Markle shined on her Australia trip 2018.

He said: "William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office."

He admitted: "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do, that was heartbreaking."

Speaking about William's problem with Meghan, Harry highlighted: "The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people."

He added: "It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re the front page of those newspapers."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'
Tori Spelling opens up about 'Hospitalisation' and missing her kids

Tori Spelling opens up about 'Hospitalisation' and missing her kids
Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage

Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage
Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' video

Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'
Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation video

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation
Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions video

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions
Sam Asghari would 'disappear' on Britney Spears 'for months' before split

Sam Asghari would 'disappear' on Britney Spears 'for months' before split
Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble video

Britney Spears to channel heartbreak into new album amid marriage trouble
Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations video

Lizzo shares vibrant clip from Tokyo after addressing lawsuit allegations
Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game video

Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage video

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage
King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move video

King Charles 'rises above' Prince Harry level in 'human' move