Prince Harry wished to be 'destroyed' when Prince William broke 'promise'

Prince Harry admits he was heartbroken after Prince William broke their key pact made as kids.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales promised one another to never turn towards each other through their offices, revealed Prince Harry on his Netflix docuseries titled 'Harry and Meghan.'

In the same clip, the Duke of Sussex insinuates that his elder brother got insecure after Meghan Markle shined on her Australia trip 2018.

He said: "William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office."



He admitted: "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do, that was heartbreaking."

Speaking about William's problem with Meghan, Harry highlighted: "The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people."

He added: "It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re the front page of those newspapers."