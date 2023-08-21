 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Nicole Kidman and David Beckham's candid moment steals the spotlight at Inter-Miami's football game

David Beckham's club Inter Miami CF has been taking the world of football by storm since signing the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) footballer Lionel Messi, as the club has seen multiple wins since the global stars' inception.

Nicole Kidman, the American-Australian actress, was spotted enjoying the recent football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville. Victoria Beckham shared a snap of Kidman posing with David for a photo.

The 56-year-old actress looked sensational as she rocked a black strapless polo-neck top and paired it with skin-tight jeans. Kidman pulled her blonde hair into a messy ponytail and completed her look with a make-up palette to enhance her striking features.

In the picture, Nicole shot a big smile at David while posing for the camera as she wrapped one of her arms around him.

Victoria also shared a family snap, including husband David, son Cruz, and daughter Harper posing with the club's most recent trophy. She captioned her post, "Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

Fans quickly took to the comment section and posted some hilarious comments in response to David's picture with Nicole. One of the fans wrote, "Somebody is in love with David and is not Victoria lol (Nicole Kidman). Another quipped, "Somebody is sleeping on the sofa for the 3rd picture."

Another expressed, "Nicole could be the Sixth Spice Girl."

