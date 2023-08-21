 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions

Drake recently had another incident where fans threw objects at him on stage; fortunately, he was able to catch the unexpected projectile that one of the concertgoers threw at him during his performance in San Francisco.

One of the concertgoers threw a compilation of Drake's poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, at the singer, who caught it.

Reacting furiously to the incident, Drake threatened the fan who threw the book at him. 

A video posted on Pop Crave's Twitter account showed Drake threatening the fan, saying, "You are lucky; I am quick. I would have had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face."

This comes after the 36-year-old Grammy-winning rapper defended a female fan who got into an altercation with another person in the audience. 

The video circulating on social media saw Drake giving his sweat-drenched towel to one screaming woman, which was quickly grabbed by another male concertgoer.

The acclaimed rapper immediately took notice of the incident and rushed back while yelling at the fan, "Give it to her!" and several other words that couldn't be heard due to the crowd's noise.

According to Metro, the singer was visibly annoyed by the incident and issued a clear warning, "Imma send someone up there!" 

