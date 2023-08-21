How Miley Cyrus supported mom Tish Cyrus after Billy Ray Cyrus divorce

Miley Cyrus chose her mom Tish Cyrus over her father Billy Ray Cyrus after they got divorced post 20-year relationship.

The Disney alum grew “closer” to Tish, who recently tied the knot with Dominic Purcell, while her bond with her father suffered.

After Tish announced her engagement to the Prison Break star, an insider told E! News at the time that the Flowers hitmaker was “happy” after her mom.

"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year,” the source said.

"She, of course, hopes he is happy," the source said. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

Another insider noted that the Like a Prayer singer and Billy haven't "been on the best terms," adding that Miley "is very close with her mom and supportive of her."

As for her views on Tish’s relationship with Dominic, the insider noted that Miley is “so grateful” that her mother has finally moved on.

“Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” the insider told Us Weekly of the singer’s reaction to Tish’s newfound romance.

“Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Miley was maid of honour at her Tish’s dreamy wedding ceremony to Dominic and was visibly emotional throughout the event, as per multiple outlets.