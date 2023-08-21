‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’

File Footage

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Vince Lozano talked of Johnny Depp’s possible return to the franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow after he was made to quit the role.



The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star lost his iconic role in the hit franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

At the time, Disney claimed that they wanted to bring a “new energy” to the latest film in the series, however, there have been reports that the actor might reprise his role in the sixth installment of the movie.

Speaking with Movieweb, Lozano said, “I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“I’m hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there’s such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny,” he added.

Previously, Depp said that he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at his bombshell libel case trial against Heard in US.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied before he further said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.