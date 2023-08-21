 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Céline Dion voice has not disappeared, sister breaks silence
Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence

Reports abound Céline Dion might never sing due to her debilitating disease, which left her depressed. But according to the pop icon's sister Claudette Dion, there is not an iota of truth in it.

Quashing the growing rumours on the internet, the Titanic's singer elder sister told 7 Jours, "Those who claim that my sister's voice has disappeared are wrong," adding, "She sang some notes to me on the phone and her voice is still there. I was so happy and reassured to hear it."

Dion continued, "She has confidence, as I do, in her ability to overcome this ordeal."

Updating the fans on the Canadian singer's recovery, she said, "Céline is doing the best she can. We know that her disease is particularly difficult to treat, but she is surrounded by a large team of specialists and she works hard. I trust this team. My little sister has a steely spirit, and she is doing well."

Earlier, an insider told The National Enquirer that the All By Myself crooner "hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days — and with good reason.

Adding, "she has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing. Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."

Last year, Dion was ill with a rare disease known as stiff-person syndrome, which forced her to cancel her 2023-2024 slate as she went into recovery mode.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’
King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare
Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary
Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’ video

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’
One 'Better Call Saul' star wants to 'revisit' the hit show: See Who

One 'Better Call Saul' star wants to 'revisit' the hit show: See Who
Kevin Jonas tears up as Jonas Brothers sing song for a fan’s late daughter video

Kevin Jonas tears up as Jonas Brothers sing song for a fan’s late daughter

Anti-monarchy group faces major blow over King Charles charity

Anti-monarchy group faces major blow over King Charles charity
Prince Andrew getting ‘new lease on life’ with King Charles' olive branch

Prince Andrew getting ‘new lease on life’ with King Charles' olive branch
Princess Diana’s diaries inspire Kate Middleton to be 'peacemaker' between Prince William, Harry? video

Princess Diana’s diaries inspire Kate Middleton to be 'peacemaker' between Prince William, Harry?
Jane Curtin gets honest about early 'SNL' sketches

Jane Curtin gets honest about early 'SNL' sketches
Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ taking over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on box office video

Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ taking over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on box office