 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final
Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final 

Prince William has received backlash for skipping the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday in Australia.

According to  senior royal correspondent Richard Palmer, "William argued it would look bad to turn up in Australia for the first time since 2014 for just a football match but critics wonder why there wasn’t a royal tour, for him or the King, planned to coincide with the tournament."

He added, "Royal sources in turn insist that an invitation from the overseas realms and permission from the British government are needed for overseas visits. Might it be fair to say they all collectively took their eye off the ball?"

Referring to Prince William's video message for the Lionesses which also featured his daughter Charlotte, Richard Palmer said, "A quick video message or press release are no substitute for actually being there, in the eyes of many football fans who will not forget this in a hurry. 

He added, "Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored three goals in England’s 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany, led the condemnation of the royals.

He said, "It was a mistake for the Royals to not travel to see the Lionesses play in the Women's World Cup final."

"A member of the Royal Family should definitely have gone," said the former footballer.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy video

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy
'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake

'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake
Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final

Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final
Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed video

Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note

Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note
Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’
Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence

Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence
King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare
Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary
Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’ video

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’