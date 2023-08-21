Billie Eilish sends love to Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish on Sunday shared the link to her podcast interview with British singer Dua Lipa.

Sharing the link to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Duaaaaaaa." Her post also accompanied a heart emoji.

Dua Lipa on Friday left millions of music fans excited as she announced that she will be interviewing Billie Eilish.

The US singer would be appearing on the podcast "Dua Lipa: AT Your Service".

Taking to Instagram, the "Levitating" singer shared the poster for the 8th episode of her podcast that would feature Eilish.

The social media post also did not mention what would be discussed during the interview with Billie Eilish.

