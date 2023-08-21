King Charles shows Prince William how to win hearts of people in Scotland

King Charles on Monday received an official welcome from 5 Scots Balaklava Company, Royal Regiment of Scotland, and their mascot at Balmoral Castle.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, the monarch was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, succeeding Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the role.

The statement made on social media was accompanied by three pictures of the King and the soldiers who welcomed him.

In the pictures, the king was seen wearing a kilt, a Scottish dress that his son Prince William has refused to wear despite having multiple Scottish titles.

The Prince of Wales has drawn criticism for refusing to wear the outfit traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress.



Some royal observers believe Prince William has been refusing to wear the outfit because he is unwilling to reveal his legs.

Men in the Royal Family typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.



