Monday, August 21, 2023
Reality TV stars and crew demand freedom from NBCUniversal’s ‘draconian’ NDAs

Monday, August 21, 2023

Reality TV stars from NBC shows claim to have suffered grotesque and depraved treatment at the sets
The group of reality stars and production staff who claim to have suffered or witnessed "grotesque and depraved" mistreatment on NBCUniversal's reality TV shows are demanding to have their nondisclosure agreements lifted. 

In a recent development, their lawyers revealed that their investigation into the allegations, which involve various series on Bravo, E!, and CNBC, has uncovered significant problems. 

However, they assert that the full scope of the claims cannot be determined until the company allows individuals to speak freely by releasing them from their NDAs.

“We are left with the inescapable conclusion that NBC and its production partners are grappling with systemic rot for which sunlight is the first necessary remedial measure,” writes attorney Bryan Freedman in a letter to NBCU’s general counsel dated Aug. 20. “To date, that has been impossible owing to the draconian terms of NBC’s contracts with its cast and crew, which contain onerous confidentiality provisions coupled with ruinous penalties for breach. To ensure silence, NBC has been wielding these contractual terms like a sword.”

The cast and crew, who are being represented by Mark Geragos, have made serious claims regarding their experiences on the shows. 

They allege that they were provided with alcohol while being deprived of food and sleep, denied access to mental health treatment, and were trapped in their roles even in "dire circumstances." 

Furthermore, they accuse the company of covering up acts of sexual violence and highlight additional issues such as child labor, racism, sexism, and revenge porn.

Recently, it was disclosed that two cast members of the Bravo series Below Deck Down Under were fired due to multiple instances of sexual misconduct captured on camera. 

In a letter dated August 20, Freedman reminds NBCUniversal that the company had previously released certain employees from their NDAs during the #MeToo movement, implying that similar action should be taken now.

“NBCUniversal has two choices: lead by example or be forced into compliance,” Freedman writes. “In 2019, NBC News voluntarily released its employees from the nondisclosure agreements that had prevented them from sharing their experiences of sexual harassment and discrimination. This request is no different. We trust that NBCUniversal will do the right thing.”

