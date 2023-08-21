Dua Lipa celebrates 8 years of first single ‘New Love’ with throwback video

file footage

Dua Lipa has all the reason to celebrate as her debut single New Love recently marks its eighth anniversary. This is a significant milestone for the pop star as it signifies the beginning of her career in the pop music industry.



In honor of this occasion, Lipa took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share her excitement about New Love and express her gratitude to the individuals who contributed to the creation of the song.

“8 Years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish [Andrew Wyatt] and @emilehaynie (and videos!)” Lipa wrote over a shared post that contained several clips from the song’s music video. “19 year old me would be very happy to know we’d get this far.”

Lipa's single New Love was featured on her self-titled debut album, which was released on June 2, 2017. The song was actually released two years prior, in 2015, preceding the album. It served as the first of eight singles from the album.

Although New Love did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100, another song with New in its title made a significant impact on the chart. New Rules, released as Lipa's seventh single, became her first top 10 single on the Hot 100, reaching No. 6. It remained on the chart for a total of 48 weeks.