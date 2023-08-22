 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Lana Del Rey show was marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City

Lana Del Rey's recent concert saw an unfortunate occurrence as her fans fell like dominoes during her performance. 

During her show on August 15 in Mexico City, a video captured by the audience saw her fans suddenly falling over. It remains unclear if any of her fans were injured in the unfortunate incident.

According to Fox News, Del Rey is currently on her "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" tour, and over 65,000 of her fans attended her concert at the Foro Sol.

In an interview with The Messenger, crowd analysis expert G. Keith Still expressed his opinion on the incident, saying, "It's known as progressive crowd collapse."

He added, "I think the phrase being used for the crowd's collapse, the Domino effect, is quite appropriate."

The domino effect suggests that the fans in the audience fell in a sequential manner, one after the other, similar to how a line of dominoes topples over when one is pushed.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted some clips from her show and captioned the post, "Mexico City, that was amazing. I know it's pouring today, but I hope we see you tonight at the stadium. Love you lots."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'
Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'
'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty' video

'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty'
Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana

Prince William knows Harry acts out due to missed 'extra years' with Diana
'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits video

'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits
Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky video

Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky
Meghan Markle’s reasons for ‘dropping friends like flies’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s reasons for ‘dropping friends like flies’ exposed
Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food video

Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food
Meghan Markle is ‘scratching around’ for money: ‘A-list aren’t interested’

Meghan Markle is ‘scratching around’ for money: ‘A-list aren’t interested’
Taylor Swift drops surprise 'Aquamarine Green Edition' of '1989' album video

Taylor Swift drops surprise 'Aquamarine Green Edition' of '1989' album
Prince Andrew’s an ‘emotionally stunted’ Peter Pan video

Prince Andrew’s an ‘emotionally stunted’ Peter Pan
Prince Harry is seeing things ‘hit home big time’: ‘He took it for granted’ video

Prince Harry is seeing things ‘hit home big time’: ‘He took it for granted’