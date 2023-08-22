Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City

Lana Del Rey show was marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City

Lana Del Rey's recent concert saw an unfortunate occurrence as her fans fell like dominoes during her performance.



During her show on August 15 in Mexico City, a video captured by the audience saw her fans suddenly falling over. It remains unclear if any of her fans were injured in the unfortunate incident.

According to Fox News, Del Rey is currently on her "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" tour, and over 65,000 of her fans attended her concert at the Foro Sol.

In an interview with The Messenger, crowd analysis expert G. Keith Still expressed his opinion on the incident, saying, "It's known as progressive crowd collapse."

He added, "I think the phrase being used for the crowd's collapse, the Domino effect, is quite appropriate."



The domino effect suggests that the fans in the audience fell in a sequential manner, one after the other, similar to how a line of dominoes topples over when one is pushed.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted some clips from her show and captioned the post, "Mexico City, that was amazing. I know it's pouring today, but I hope we see you tonight at the stadium. Love you lots."

