Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun in amicable split

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato has amicably parted ways with manager Scooter Braun.

The 31-year-old singer is currently looking to be represented by a new firm as she has signed out of her partnership, reveals Billboard.

The singer was previously managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack.

Lovato signed with SB Projects in 2019. She announced the arrangement with an Instagram post.

“Dreams came true today for me…Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey,” said Lovato.

Meanwhile, Braun noted: “She is a special person and a special talent. I’m… we.. are honored. Welcome to the family Demi.”

