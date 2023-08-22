A$AP Rocky spotted smiling during 1st outing as father of 2 with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has emerged in public for the first time following the birth of his second child. The 34-year-old rapper was captured with a joyful expression as he made his way to a studio in Los Angeles on Monday.

Reports from reliable sources, including PEOPLE, confirm that Rocky and Rihanna have recently celebrated the arrival of their newest addition.

The celebrity pair, who already share a 15-month-old son named RZA Athelston, made headlines when Rihanna proudly unveiled her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

She playfully emphasized her pregnancy by gently rubbing her stomach and allowing the zipper of her attire to remain undone, revealing her baby bump.

Before the birth of their second child, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted enjoying a romantic evening together at the renowned Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 28.

Insight into Rihanna's approach to parenthood was shared by a source in February, who told PEOPLE, "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been."