Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to star in comedy film 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have been confirmed to share the screen in an upcoming comedy action film, under the direction of Angel Manuel Soto, who previously directed Blue Beetle.

The production of "The Wrecking Crew" is being led by Angel Manuel Soto, and agreements with both actors were reached before the commencement of the actors' union strikes and the script had been finalized prior to the onset of the writers' strikes.

The actors' and writers' strikes began in the months of June and July respectively. Details concerning the plot of the new comedy remain under wraps, though the film is anticipated to fall into the 'buddy action comedy' genre.

This announcement comes nearly two years after Dave Bautista expressed his idea, via a tweet, of teaming up with Jason Momoa for a 'buddy cop' style film.

The star of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" tweeted: "ust going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go...Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait."

The two actors initially crossed paths while collaborating on the sci-fi action series "See" and also shared the screen in "Dune" in 2021.

Jason Momoa later echoed his co-star's sentiment when he appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

He stated: "We love each other, you know, obviously we met on See, we're on Dune together, so I said "absolutely."

It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Both of us with our shirts off. Buddy cop film. He'll be grumpy, I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself."

Though Dave Bautista's director preference hasn't materialized, Angel Manuel Soto is currently celebrating recent success following the positive reception of "Blue Beetle," which dominated the box office during its opening weekend.

Soto's film is groundbreaking as it marks the industry's first live-action studio superhero movie featuring and crafted by Latino talents.

