Fans think Kim Kardashian is spitting image of Lady Gaga in ‘American Horror Story’ teaser

Kim Kardashian will play Siobhan Walsh in American Horror Story: Delicate
Kim Kardashian will play Siobhan Walsh in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian has undergone a striking transformation in the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, and fans are confused if it’s Kim or Lady Gaga.

The 42-year-old reality star looks remarkably different in her role for the twelfth season of the anthology series, sporting a platinum blonde wig that drastically alters her usual appearance.

Not only that, but her skin has been lit to appear paler in the clip, and her eyebrows have been bleached to match her new hair color. Fans have expressed their surprise at how unrecognizable she looks in this role.

In the upcoming season, Kardashian will be making her debut and sharing the screen with familiar American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts, aged 32, and supermodel Cara Delevingne, aged 31. Kim is set to portray the character Siobhan Walsh, while Emma will be making her highly anticipated return to the spooky series as Anna Alcott.

Fans wasted no time in expressing their reactions on Twitter to Kim's striking new appearance for the show, with one user even noting, "I thought it was Lady Gaga."

Another agreed, writing: “Kim is now officially Lady Gaga,” and a third added: “Lady Gaga looks different here.”

A fourth fan wrote: “Is this really Kim K?” while another said: “Kim looks so different in these promo shots, I'm excited!”

The teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate features the three actresses, Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne, posing together while wearing identical silver wigs.

The cast of the show also includes Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Demi Moore, and Debra Monk, adding to the ensemble of talented actors.

The first part of American Horror Story: Delicate will hit FX on September 20.

