Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jennifer Aniston still wears Monica's floral dress from 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston still wears Monica's floral dress from 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston has held onto some of the costumes from Friends all these years.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine for their cover story, Aniston revealed that in addition to Monica’s floral dress, she also kept Rachels’ red loafers.

The actress also values the advice, friendships, and life lessons she gained from her time on Friends.

“It taught us everything,” she said of the business insight she got form the show.

Last year on Instagram, the Murder Mystery actress shared a nostalgic glimpse of her Friends collection, including the exact dress she had previously mentioned. In a photo with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, she proudly showed off the dress.

"Does the dress look familiar? Still got it! @courteneycoxofficial @friends," she wrote alongside the photo.

Cox took to the comments to call them "Cuties," showing her approval for Aniston's revival of the look.

Aniston had teased that she'd kept the dress in a 2021 sit-down with PEOPLE with the whole cast.

"I went into [Cox's] line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore," Aniston said. "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves."

