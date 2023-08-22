Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her eldest daughter's return to school

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter Natalia Bryant's return to campus at the University of Southern California. Natalia, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, recently had her first day back after the summer break.

In a heartfelt gesture to ensure Natalia feels her father's love and pride, Vanessa sent her daughter a beautiful bouquet of flowers, signed as if they were from Kobe.

Natalia shared a photo of the vibrant roses in orange, yellow, and pink on her Instagram Story, showcasing the touching gesture from her mother.

"Happy first day of school! Love you always, Daddy," the card read. "First day of school always, @kobebryant," Natalia wrote in text on her story.

Expressing her gratitude, the college junior captioned the photo with, "Thank you, Mommy @vanessabryant." Vanessa, in turn, re-posted the photo on her own Instagram Story.

Natalia also shared a mirror selfie, beaming at her phone, while dressed in a long-sleeved top paired with ripped blue jeans.

"First day of grade 15," she captioned the snap.

Tragically, in January 2020, Natalia's father Kobe Bryant, along with her sister Gianna, 13, and seven others, died in a devastating helicopter crash.

Alongside Natalia and Gianna, Vanessa and Kobe are also proud parents to their younger daughters Capri Kobe, aged 4, and Bianka Bella, aged 6.