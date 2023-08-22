Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Heidi Klum has shared that she doesn't consume more than 900 calories a day

During a candid Instagram chat with her fans, Heidi Klum, the 50-year-old German-American model, shared details about her weight and dietary habits.

She attributed her iconic figure to a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. Klum also disclosed that she restricts her daily calorie intake to no more than 900 calories.

Asked by a fan to weigh herself, she dusted off a pair of scales, joking: “It must have gotten completely dusty. It's definitely not possible anymore.”

Klum took a step further by sharing her actual weight during the Instagram chat, revealing that she weighs 138 pounds (equivalent to 62.5 kilograms or nine stone and 12lbs). She has previously mentioned that she no longer adheres to a strict or "disciplined" diet, despite having struggled with food in the past.

In an interview with Red Magazine, Klum expressed her contentment with herself, stating that she is finally "happy with who I am." She also mentioned that she has learned to make better choices when it comes to her eating habits, emphasizing the importance of picking the right foods.

“I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it”, Heidi shared. “I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can.”

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I'm just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle.”