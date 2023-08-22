 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Heidi Klum has shared that she doesnt consume more than 900 calories a day
Heidi Klum has shared that she doesn't consume more than 900 calories a day 

During a candid Instagram chat with her fans, Heidi Klum, the 50-year-old German-American model, shared details about her weight and dietary habits. 

She attributed her iconic figure to a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. Klum also disclosed that she restricts her daily calorie intake to no more than 900 calories.

Asked by a fan to weigh herself, she dusted off a pair of scales, joking: “It must have gotten completely dusty. It's definitely not possible anymore.”

 Klum took a step further by sharing her actual weight during the Instagram chat, revealing that she weighs 138 pounds (equivalent to 62.5 kilograms or nine stone and 12lbs). She has previously mentioned that she no longer adheres to a strict or "disciplined" diet, despite having struggled with food in the past.

In an interview with Red Magazine, Klum expressed her contentment with herself, stating that she is finally "happy with who I am." She also mentioned that she has learned to make better choices when it comes to her eating habits, emphasizing the importance of picking the right foods.

“I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it”, Heidi shared. “I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can.”

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I'm just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston finds new soulmate: No more lonely nights

Jennifer Aniston finds new soulmate: No more lonely nights
Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Drew Barrymore dubs Reneé Rapp her ‘Kevin Costner’ for brave response to interview crasher

Drew Barrymore dubs Reneé Rapp her ‘Kevin Costner’ for brave response to interview crasher

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet
France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady video

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here
Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf